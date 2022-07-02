Linda L. Wade DANBY — Linda Lou Burden Wade, a resident of North Main Street, passed away June 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Linda was born in Danby, VT on February 16, 1947 the daughter of the late William C. Burden, Sr. and Helen F. Wells. She attended Danby schools and graduated from Wallingford High School. She worked at Foley’s Laundry, Orvis and in housekeeping at the Equinox Hotel. Linda enjoyed growing strawberries and was very close with all of her family. She is survived by her children Tammy Lang (Scott) of Arlington, VT, Walter Wade (Elizabeth) of Rutland, VT and Terrie Work (Brad) of Danby, VT, her brother Gene Burden of Danby, VT, her sisters Betty Waite of Pawlet, VT and Barbara Twenty of Rutland, VT, her grandchildren Megan (Gabe) Clapp-Clark, Michael Work and Kelly Lang and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister Carol Burden, brothers William C. “Bill” Burden, Jr. and Edward L. “Buddy” Burden, her niece Kelly Waite and her brothers-in-law Marvin Waite and Edward Twenty. Graveside funeral services for Linda will be held Saturday July 9, 2022 at 1pm at Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Linda’s memory may be made to the Federated Church in East Arlington, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.