Linda Langdon Skuba MULBERRY, Fla. — Linda Langdon Skuba, 70, died Dec. 26, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Bristol, CT, to Elizabeth Langdon. She graduated in 1967 from Terryville High School where she excelled in gymnastics and softball. She later attended nursing school in Hartford, CT. After relocating to Vermont in the early-'70s, she worked her entire life in the automotive industry, most recently as a manager of Reynolds & Son, Smith Buick GMC and retired in 2017 as assistant body shop manager from Alderman Chevrolet in Rutland. Linda was an avid New York Yankees and UCONN women’s basketball fan. She also enjoyed NASCAR and camping. In 2017, she and her husband of 41 years, Charlie, fulfilled their dream of retiring to Florida, settling in Mulberry. She enjoyed the wildlife at the lake and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mulberry. Linda is survived by her husband, Charlie; son Todd Hotchkiss and wife Lisa, daughter Kelly Hotchkiss Holden and husband Shawn, grandsons Dylan and Dalton Hotchkiss, all of Rutland; brother Randy Clair and wife Gloria of Wolcott, CT; sister Carol Savold of Bella Vista, AR; several nieces, nephews and a special nephew, Jayden Norris; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Webster. She was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Clair, and stepfather Roy Clair. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Mulberry, Mulberry, FL, at a later date.
