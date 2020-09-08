Linda Lee Prescott FOREST DALE — Linda Lee Prescott, age 42, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Linda, one of triplet girls, was born in Middlebury on March 19, 1978. She was the daughter of Clara Hayes and Curtis Prescott. She grew up in Forest Dale and received her early education at Neshobe Elementary School. She was a member of the 1997 Proctor High School graduating class. Linda was a homemaker and care provider. She loved the great outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and riding her four-wheeler. Her passion was bunny rabbits. Surviving is her daughter, Kaylee Ann Derby, her mother, Clara Ann Hayes, sister, Alicia Mildred Solari, and her brother, Corey Laine Prescott and wife Lori, all of Rutland; her significant other, James W Scott of Forest Dale; nieces, Abigail, Bethany, Hayden; nephews, Aaron, Ryan; stepfather, Joe LaJoice; aunts, uncles and cousins; special family friends, the Pfenning Family of Forest Dale. She was predeceased by her father and a sister, Rebecca Jean Prescott. A gathering “In Celebration of her Life” will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the family lot in Forestdale Cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Foley Cancer Clinic, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT.05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
