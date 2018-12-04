Linda Lee (Spencer) Fabian WEST RUTLAND - Linda Lee (Spencer) Fabian, of West Rutland, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 29, 2018, surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 8, 1940, she was the daughter of Earl and Viola (Laird) Spencer and was the youngest of 10 children, growing up on Horton Street in Rutland. In the '60s and '70s, Linda was the office manager and co-owner of Fabian Earth Moving. She was a founding member of the R.A.V.E. car club and occasionally you would even see her walking around at an antique car show. In 1994, she co-piloted the lead truck bringing the National Christmas Tree from Vermont to Washington, D.C. She enjoyed snowmobiling in her younger days and loved the holidays. Linda truly lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures; she was an accomplished painter and cook; she devoted countless hours working in her flowerbeds and throughout her yard. She enjoyed being involved in crafts of all kinds, always wanting to try something new. She loved playing cards with her sisters and friends and took comfort in spending time with family, friends and especially, her four grandchildren. Linda is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Edward Anthony Fabian; son, Ronald Edward Fabian; daughter, Lori Lynn Lyons and partner Tony Piontek; four grandchildren Ronald, Samuel and Lauren Fabian, and Chad Lyons; sisters Janice McLaughlin, Nancy Ridlon and Sandra Smith; brother, Robert Spencer and wife Lorraine; sisters-in-law Chris Center and husband John, Joan Burgess and husband Harold; many nieces and nephews and many more grandnieces and -nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Earl Spencer Jr. and Anthony Spencer; and sisters Elaine Ransom, Edna Jean Spencer and Beverly Wood; and her special Golden Retriever, Abby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to VNA & Hospice of Southwest Region or the Rutland County Humane Society. A private service will be conducted at Clifford Funeral Home at the family’s convenience.
