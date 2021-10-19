Linda M. Crossman IRA — Linda M. Crossman passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2021, at age 79. She was born on Nov. 20, 1941, in Woodstock, Vermont. She was the daughter of Gordon E. Johnston and Shirley I. (Gilmore) Johnston. Linda was the eldest of three children. Linda spent nearly 65 years married to John D. Crossman, her high school sweetheart. Linda and John raised four children together. One of Linda's many talents included her ability to build and nurture her beautiful flower beds. Linda's true expertise was in raising, training and showing Morgan horses, alongside her husband, John, for many years. Linda worked at Vermont Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHIA) for nearly 40 years, eventually becoming the regional manager. Linda is survived by her husband, John, of Ira, Vermont; her daughter, Christine M. Harris; her son, Ronnie G. Crossman; her son, Thomas M. Crossman; and her daughter, Cheyeann M. Crossman; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Johnston and Bruce Johnston. Linda's wish to be cremated was honored and a small family celebration of life will be held in the near future. The only remaining question on her family's mind: "Did she pass through the gates of Heaven on a Morgan horse, or in a Z28?" Her family and friends will miss her dearly. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
