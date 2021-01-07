Linda M. Pierce RUTLAND — Linda Marie Pierce, 71, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Crown Point, New York. She was born March 11, 1949, in Rutland, the daughter of Edward and Joyce (Buswell) St. Lawrence. She graduated from Rutland High School. Mrs. Pierce was employed by several area businesses. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, pets and feeding the birds. Survivors include a son, Eric Pierce of North Carolina; siblings, Susan Sebasky, Mark and Brian St. Lawrence, all of North Clarendon, Patrick St. Lawrence of Rutland; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
