Linda M. Stevens ANTIOCH, TN — Linda Merritt Stevens of Antioch, TN passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022. She was born in Knoxville, TN on Oct. 15, 1965. After working 25 years in the Custom Services Depts with Vast Check Printers, Linda was forced to go in another direction, Coco's Italian Market. She single handedly created a thriving wholesale business selling Coco's fresh frozen foods all over the Middle Tennessee area. Linda loved her sports such as hockey, tennis, racing and football. It was UT orange, on Saturday and Titans blue on Sunday. She even recently attended her first major league soccer game. Linda was married to her husband Keith on August 28, 2005 in Las Vegas. She loved Las Vegas, from the shows to the Nascar Races and seeing Cher at Caesar's Palace. In November a reception for Keith and Linda was held at the Rutland Country Club for all their Vermont friends and relatives. Linda is survived by her husband Keith and his parents Bizit and Elliott, her son Scott Merritt and his wife Lindsay; her family; brother Butch, sister Ellen, brother Allen as well as her deceased family members: mother Faye and father Johnny and sisters Pam and Christy. The celebration of life will be held at Coco's Event Center on Friday 10-21-22, 4:00pm to 7:00pm, 5105 Alabama Ave, Nashville, TN.
