Linda Marie Timbers GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Linda Marie Timbers, 77, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was born on Sept. 7, 1942, in Rutland, Vermont, to the late Marie and Matthew Daly. Linda graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland in 1960. She enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, James F. Timbers; her loving daughters Kathy Miles and husband David, and Chris Mangee and husband Pat; her cherished grandchildren Chad (Jamie) Timbers, Lauren (Jake) Dougherty, Collin Miles and Matthew Mangee; her beloved great-grandchildren CJ and Chase; and her dear siblings Charlene Gomes, Noel Daly, David Daly, Dan Daly and Robert Daly. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sister, Marilee Watson. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave., S.W. (at Crain Hwy.), in Glen Burnie, on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Athanasius Church, 4708 Prudence St., Baltimore, MD 21226. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be to National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. To offer condolences to the Timbers family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
