Linda Markowski FOREST DALE — Linda Markowski was a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She left this world Nov. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family, following a long illness. She was born in Proctor on Oct. 17, 1947, the daughter of Roger and Grace (DeLancey) Bird. After graduating from Otter Valley Union High School, she spent many years raising her children and then began her career as a successful business woman. She established and operated Vermont Made Furniture, a solid wood furniture business specializing in pieces designed and built by Vermont artisans. The product and the customer experience were very successful and the main Brandon location expanded to have branches in both Manchester and Ludlow, Vermont. Linda loved spending time making all things beautiful, this included interior decorating and tending her flower beds around the pool. From the time she was a young girl, she loved horses and enjoyed watching her daughters and stepdaughters ride and show horses she had raised. Her heart horse, a gorgeous palomino stallion, Spanish Evade or “Frost,” was her pride and joy. She successfully campaigned him to multiple AQHA Region 6 Championships, his AQHA ROM and two PHBA World Championships. When raising horses became too physically demanding, she shifted to raising Bichon Frise puppies. Linda lived with multiple sclerosis and extensive COPD for many years. She battled the disease with the most amazing grace, bravery and strength. She lived everyday with positivity and determination not to let the disease keep her from enjoying the things she loved. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always brightened her days. She is survived by her children, Jill Markowski, Kelly and Brian Disorda and Robert Cecot; her mother, Grace Bird; brothers, Steven and Chris Bird; sisters, Michelle Poremski, Judy Mott, Jennifer Munger and Lori Mohan; grandchildren, Ben and Sophie Markowski, Josh Lester, Cody Newton and Makala Wright, Megan Lee, Ashley Cecot and Molly Cecot; great-grandchildren, Carson Lester, David and Liam Newton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Rutland Country Club from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Rutland County Humane Society on her behalf.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.