Linda Markowski FOREST DALE — Linda Markowski, 71, of Forest Dale, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her residence, following a long period of declining health. She was born in Proctor on Oct. 17, 1947, the daughter of Roger and Grace (DeLancey) Bird. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Mrs. Markowski owned Vermont Made Furniture in Brandon, Manchester and Ludlow, Vermont. She enjoyed flowers, horses and dogs. She is survived by her children, Jill Markowski, of Florence, Kelly (Brian) Disorda and Robert Cecot, of Forest Dale; her mother, Grace Bird; brothers, Steven and Chris Bird, of Forest Dale, sisters, Michelle Poremski and Judy Mott, of Florence, and Jennifer Munger and Lori Mohan, of Forest Dale; grandchildren, Ben and Sophie Markowski, John Lester, Cody Newton and Megan Lee; great-grandchildren, Carson Lester, and David and Liam Newton. A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 21, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Rutland Country Club. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.