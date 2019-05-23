Linda Yvette Rawson CASCO, Maine — Linda Yvette Rawson, 69, of Cold Springs Road, Casco, passed away on May 20, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor after a long battle with glioblastoma. She was born on Sept. 19, 1949, in Berlin, NH, the daughter of the late Paul and Fabiola Labbe. She moved to Casco from Londonderry, VT, in 2000 when Cloutier Building Corp. relocated. She worked there as a bookkeeper for 27 years. She is survived by her husband, Howard Rawson; three daughters Colynda LeSieur and husband Matthew, their two daughters Nadia and Amelia, Lee Penniman and husband Ty, Roberta Lacoste and husband Ronald, their children Anna, Jonathan and Haley. She also leaves five brothers Norman Labbe and wife Jane, Don Labbe and wife Pauline, Frank Labbe and wife Diane, all of Florida, Bob Labbe and wife Cari, of North Carolina, Gene Labbe and wife Joanne, of Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews; and two step-daughters Tammie and Sarah. She was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Tucker, of Monson, MA. A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Two Lights State Park, 7 Tower Drive, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107. Any and all who wish to come and celebrate Linda’s life are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital which Linda was a staunch supporter of, or the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray where Linda loved to visit.
