Lindsay M. Griffin RUTLAND — Lindsay M. Griffin, 42, formerly of Rutland and Shrewsbury, Vermont, died Oct. 19, 2021, in Charleston, South Carolina. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, Aug. 7, 1979, the daughter of H. Vaughan Griffin Jr. and Mary Beth (Halligan) Griffin. Lindsay was a 1997 graduate of Rutland High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tampa. She also attended the University of South Florida. Lindsay worked in social media marketing. Lindsay loved horseback riding, tennis, dogs, horses, swimming, cooking, being with family, beach and travel. She was a member of Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. Surviving are her father, H. Vaughan Griffin Jr., of Shrewsbury; her mother, Mary Beth Halligan, of Seabrook, South Carolina; a brother, Garrett Griffin, of Bentonville, Arkansas; a sister-in-law, Amanda Griffin; two nieces, Charlotte Griffin and Madison Griffin; a nephew, Theodore. She was predeceased by her brother, H. Vaughan Griffin III. Celebrations of her life will be held at a later date in Vermont and South Carolina. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
