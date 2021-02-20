Lindsey M. Layn RUTLAND — It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Lindsey Marie Layn at home on Feb. 16, 2021, at age 43, following a decade of declining health due to complications of Chiari II malformation secondary to spina bifida. Lindsey was born on May 24, 1977, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She is the daughter of Marian McDonough Layn and the late Brian D. Layn. Lindsey was a sweet, kind and gentle soul who faced her disability with silent strength. She loved horses, cats and dogs, and enjoyed therapeutic riding at Equestrian Challenges. She was a volunteer at the Rutland County Humane Society. She also worked with people with disabilities through the Summer Vermont Youth Employment program. She was a graduate of Christ the King School and Mount St. Joseph Academy and earned an Associate of Science degree from the College of St. Joseph the Provider. Lindsey enjoyed singing, music and spending time with her extended family. She had a great memory and could easily remember birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates. She also had what could only be described as savant spelling abilities. She is survived by her mother, her brother, Joseph, sister-in-law Jen and their children, niece True Lindsey and nephew Roarke, all of Peacham, Vermont; her brother, James and sister-in-law Danielle of Alburgh, Vermont; and sister, Lauren of Winooski, Vermont. Also, aunts and uncles, Mickey Dellasanta (Louis) of Massachusetts, Marty McDonough (Maryann) of Rutland, Brian McDonough (Mary) of Massachusetts, Ellen of New Hampshire, Joan Lennox (Scott) of Massachusetts, Karen Reardon (Paul) of Williston, Vermont, Sherrie Norton (Hubie) of Essex, Vermont, Dorothy and Ed Wheeler of Pittsford, Vermont; numerous cousins; and special family friend, Eoin Daly. She was predeceased by her father; maternal grandparents, Patrick "Joe" and Helen McDonough; her aunt, Ann McDonough; and her paternal grandparents, Roderic and Millie Layn, all of Rutland. The family would like to thank the VNA staff, Patty Merrill, Liz Burger, Celina Fuller, Jannelle Cummings, Jamie Rosploch, Nancy Houghton Darien Fagan; her caregivers over the years, Debbie Olberg, Cathy Brown Lombardo, Emily Trainor, Hannah Diefendorf, Sarah LaRoche, Natasha Royce and LeeAnn Prescott, Hannah Tatlock, Haylee Alvarado and Bernadette Marshall. Special thanks to her neurosurgeons, Dr. David Bauer and the late Dr. Peter Upton, and her physicians, Drs. Lisa and Peter Hogencamp, Dr. Mary Schuh and the late Dr. Emmett Fagan, all of whom learned much from Lindsey. Courage doesn’t always soar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, “I will try again tomorrow.” Services and remembrance will take place at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Spina Bifida Program Fund ID 2-22729, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital Office of Development, 1 Medical Center Drive HB7070, Lebanon, NH 03756. Please enter “In Memory of Lindsey Layn” in the memo. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
