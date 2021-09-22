Linnea Saunders Minard 7/5/1944-9/19/2021 KILLINGTON — On Sept. 19, 2021, a loving, giving, “angel on earth” spread her wings and fluttered away. She was a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed by her family, friends, the community and all who were graced by her kindness and smile. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.