Linnea Saunders Minard KILLINGTON — Linnea Saunders Minard, 77, of Killington, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her residence, following a long illness., She was born in Queens, New York, on July 5, 1944, the daughter of Orville and Anna (Olson) Saunders. She married David Minard on Aug. 13, 1966. Linn was a loving member of her community, employed at the Killington Post Office for 37 years, a dedicated member (65 years) at the Sherburne United Church of Christ, member of the Sherburne/Bridgewater Grange (60-plus years), past member on the Sherburne Home Dem, and she enjoyed weekly Killington Senior luncheons and monthly Red Hat gatherings. She is survived by her husband, David, of 55 years; daughters, Elisa (David) Sawyer and Vicki Black, all of Killington, and Holly Clark (Gene Sari), of Rutland. She is Nana to three grandchildren and Gigi, four great-grandchildren, and loving aunt to nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Oscar and Jon Saunders. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. She was loved by everyone and was blessed with so many close friends. To know Linn was to know how life should be lived. Let’s all honor her spirit by sending memorial contributions to her “Little White Church,” the Sherburne Church of Christ in Killington, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.