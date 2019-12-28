Lisa A. Brown RUTLAND — Lisa Ann (Carroll) Brown of Rutland, Vermont, has received her wings and been called to heaven to be with our Lord. Lisa, born Jan. 4, 1969, to Bernice M. and Patrick A. Carroll Sr., in Rutland, died Dec. 26, 2019, after a brief period of illness, surrounded by her family. Lisa graduated from West Rutland High School in 1987 and worked for Carris Plastics for several years. On April 28, 1999, she married Craig E. Brown. Lisa was always a very caring individual, trying to help people whenever and wherever she could; but, most importantly, she had a love for animals that was unmistakable and was an avid Yankees fan. Lisa leaves behind her pets Roman, Patches and Prince, whom she loved with all her heart. Lisa was predeceased by her husband, Craig E. Brown; her father, Patrick A. Carroll Sr.; sister, Darlene Yorski; and niece, Amanda Yorski. Survivors include her mother, Bernice M. Carroll, of West Rutland; siblings Roberta Ondrey (Kenny) of Southington, CT, Patrick A. Carroll Jr. of Corning, NY, Sharon Carroll-Tidman (William) of Grafton, MA, John J. Carroll of Proctor, Michael A. Carroll (Patty) of Corning, NY, Robert L. Carroll of West Rutland, Bernice M. Charbonneau (John-Claude) of Rutland; brother-in-law, Raymond Yorski of Southington, CT; and a special cousin who was always like a brother she loved and admired, Richard Beauregard and wife Cindy of McKinney, TX; and several nieces and nephews. Lisa will be remembered for her caring nature, independence and love for animals. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides from BAYADA, especially Gabbie, social worker Julie and also Anni, all of whom Lisa grew fond of during her husband’s illness, as well as her own. Their thoughtfulness and professionalism helped Lisa and her family through this difficult time. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Tossing Funeral Home, with the Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois officiating, pastor of Christ the King Church. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
