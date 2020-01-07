Lisa A. Brown rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Lisa Ann (Carroll) Brown, 50, who died Dec. 26, 2019, was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Tossing Funeral Home. The Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King Church, officiated. Eulogist was Bernice Charbonneau. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. The reception was held at Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant.
