Lisa A. Sambrook RUTLAND — Lisa Ann Sambrook, 55, of Rutland, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, after a brief battle of cancer, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on May 18, 1966, the daughter of Walter Sambrook and Christina (Brown) Kemp. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1984 and was employed previously at Grand Union, and recently at Price Chopper in West Rutland. She is survived by her twins, Abigail and Brandon Farrell; her parents, Walter and Judith Sambrook; siblings, Kirsten Roberts (Robin Roberts) and Matthew Sambrook (Samantha Sambrook); and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Christina Kemp; maternal grandparents, Lillian and Joseph Brown; and paternal grandparents, Howard and Evelyn Sambrook. Per her wishes, there will be no public services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date and a private burial service at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are with the Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center or the Mentor Connector in Lisa’s name.
