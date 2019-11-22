Lisa Ann Whitney BRADFORD — Lisa Ann Whitney, 58, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 25, 1961, in Middlebury, the daughter of Earl and Geraleen (LaRock) Whitney. She resided for several years at Brandon Training School and presently, with her care providers Barbara and Michael Cohen in Bradford. Survivors include her mother, Geraleen Reed, of Brandon; a brother, Christopher Whitney, of Bradenton, Florida; three sisters Kerry Kittridge, of Apache Junction, Arizona, Evva Devoid, Pamela Whitney, both of Brandon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her father. The private graveside service will be at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.