Lisa Anne Martel-Fenclau LUDLOW — Lisa Anne Martel-Fenclau, 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in St. Petersburg, FL, on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her two children Kara and Kegen and their father, Doug Fenclau. She had five siblings, many nieces and nephews, as well as a great-niece and -nephew. She was predeceased by her parents Gerald and Ada Martel of Ludlow. Lisa’s world was filled with vibrant colors, strong faith and many memories. She held God, family and friends closest to her heart. She found beauty all around her and experienced great joy sharing her inspirations and photos with loved ones. Lisa had a compassionate heart and a gentle soul, which led her gracefully to her work as a caregiver for the elderly. Her kindness touched the lives of not only her patients, but also their families. She was so much to so many people. Lisa has been brought home to be buried beside her parents. May she rest peacefully amongst the Vermont mountains she loved so dearly. Her family will hold services in Pleasant View Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., reception to follow at her sister Pamela Josselyn’s home.
