Lisa Marie Guentert CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Lisa Marie Guentert, age 61, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She was born Dec. 22, 1957, in Clinton, MA. Lisa was a graduate of Castleton University and worked for many years as a registered nurse, primarily specializing in pediatric care. She had worked as a nurse in Vermont, Texas and California. It was a great joy in her life to help others. Her presence lit up the room and she enjoyed her loud, large family. She was proud to have been a friend of Bill W for 31 years. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Douglas L. Guentert, of Clarksville; her mother, Elsa Johnson Tower (Oren), of Rutland, VT; her son, Daniel Jeffrey Guentert (Aimee), of Huntington Beach, CA: her daughter, Shanna Lynn Wimberly (Jason), of Clarksville; a stepmother, Shirley Jeffrey, of Louisiana. Lisa is survived by her siblings Lynn Jeffrey, of Vermont, Kathy Sharman, of North Carolina, Bill Jeffrey, Melissa Jeffrey, both of Texas; and step-siblings Linda Tower Bridgwood, Thalia Tower, George Tower, all of Massachusetts, Pat Tower Holcomb, of Florida, and Cynthia Tower, of New Hampshire. Lisa is also blessed with two grandchildren Audrey Guentert and Gatlin Guentert, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, John Jeffrey; a brother, Jay Jeffrey; and a stepmother, Patricia Moquin. A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held in Huntington Beach, CA, on May 4, 2019. Her cremated remains will be scattered privately in New England by her family. An interment service is planned for Vermont in July, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 335 Franklin St., Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone (931) 919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
