Lise B. Cioffi RUTLAND — Lise B. Cioffi, 87, of Rutland passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Rutland. She was born in St. Jerome, Quebec, Canada, Aug. 15, 1933, the daughter of Paul and Lucienne (Desjardins) Brosseau. Lise was an executive secretary at Central Vermont Public Service Corp. in Rutland for 31 years. Lise enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Tony for well over 20 years. They made some amazing friends and went on many adventures. Surviving are her only daughter, Laurie Laliberte and husband Thomas of Mendon; two grandchildren, Katelyn Lajeunesse and husband Alex of Essex and Michelle Laliberte of Essex; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Sullivan Lajeunesse. She was predeceased by her husbands, Michael Notte and Anthony Cioffi; and by a brother, Lucien Brosseau. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
