Lloyd A. Adams rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Lloyd Addison Adams, 90, of Wilton, New Hampshire, who died Nov. 20, 2019, was held Saturday, Nov. 30, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Monsignor Bernard Bourgeois officiated. The organist was William Gower-Johnson and the vocalist was Glenn Gregory. The eulogy was by Leonard Cushing. Bearers were Michael Adams, Thomas Partridge, Matthew Thibault, Gary Goslee, Jeff Heath and David Kane. Burial followed in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the State of Vermont National Guard Color Guard and Rutland American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. A reception followed at the Holiday Inn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or The Salvation Army at give.salvationarmy.org. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.