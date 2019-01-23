Lloyd A. Piggrem RUTLAND — Lloyd A. Piggrem, 90, of Rutland, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born in Brattleboro, Feb. 4, 1928, the son of Lloyd and Rita (Cole) Piggrem. Lloyd was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1949 and was a U.S. Army veteran. Mr. Piggrem was employed as a long-distance truck-driver and an owner-operator working for several moving companies over many years. He went on to become a dispatcher and a warehouse manager, but never lost his love for being on the road. Surviving are his daughter, Darla Patrick and spouse Brenda Barton, of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Gary Piggrem and wife Linda Swarlis, of Westerville, Ohio; a sister, Hope Harbour, of Lincoln City, Oregon; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by brothers Robert “Red” Piggrem and Lawrence Piggrem. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial services will be held at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes (for children), P.O. Box 127, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, VT 05158.
