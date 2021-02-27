Lloyd G. Stillwell PROCTORSVILLE — Lloyd George Stillwell, 91, died Feb. 13, 2021, at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. He was born April 13, 1929, in Tyson, the son of Chester and Bertha (Lawrence) Stillwell. He married Vera Anna Sherer July 25, 1950, in North Springfield. Mr. Stillwell was a Navy veteran, served as a minesweeper on the USS Towhee, and later, joined the National Guard. He was an entrepreneur opening several local businesses. He served on the fire department, police force and as town constable. Mr. Stillwell was active in the Cavendish Drum Corps, American Legion Post 4, and Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Proctorsville. He enjoyed visits to Café at de light in Ludlow and playing solitaire on his computer. Survivors include his son, Gary Sherer of Guilford; grandchildren, including Michelle Anderson and his caregiver, Tracey Sherer, and great-grandchildren; a brother, Arnold Stillwell; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife; a son, Michael Sherer of Proctor; eight siblings; and a nephew. Memorial contributions may be made to Cavendish Town Elementary School’s winter sports program, P.O. Box 236, Proctorsville, VT 05153.
