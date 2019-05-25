Lloyd J. Hier PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Lloyd J. Hier, who died in Burlington, will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. A reception following the service will be held at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. Lloyd was born in Vergennes, the son of Lloyd M. and Lillian Jay Hier. He was a graduate of Otter Valley Union High School and the University of Vermont, where he played on the golf team. Lloyd served in the Vermont National Guard. Lloyd’s career was in sales. Much of his free time was spent golfing. He was the Vermont State Amateur Champion in 1976, won the State Mixed Scotch Foursome and four L.D. Pierce titles. He was the club champion multiple times at Burlington Country Club, Rocky Ridge and Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. Lloyd was survived by his life partner, Paula Verrastro, of South Burlington; and his siblings, Gail Ashley, of Brandon, Gary Hier, of Winooski, Sally Lyons, of Moggill, Queensland, Australia, Joyce Errecart, of Shelburne, Bruce Hier, of Raleigh, NC, Marsha Henry, of Glen Burnie, MD, and Curtis Hier, of Fair Haven.
