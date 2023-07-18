Lloyd W. Bronson Jr CASTLETON — The lake got a little bit fuller and the heavens filled with a lot more love on July 13th when Lloyd (Skeeter) Bronson, Jr. passed peacefully, quietly, gracefully and with great dignity surrounded by family. Lloyd was born on March 22nd, 1947, to Lloyd Bronson, Sr. and Kathleen (Burt) Bronson. He was the eldest of seven children and was actually meant to be a twin, but God knew one of him was enough to fill a room, a heart and a life with a ton of personality and love. He is survived by his wife Laura (VanGuilder) Bronson and his children Carrie Covey (Tim), Robert Bizon II and his companion Christine, Dawn Merz (David), and Kayla Bronson. He also shines on in his favorite people... the absolute stars in his sky - his grandchildren: Tanner Driggers, Hunter Driggers, Chance Covey, Paige Merz, Payden Merz, Madison Baker, Abigail Bronson, Hannah Bronson and his bonus grandbabies Kody and Katlyn, brother William and wife Mary Ann Bronson, best friend and brother Kevin and wife Suzie Bronson, sister Diane and husband Gary Jamieson, sister Shannon and her husband Ronald Taylor and sister Kathleen and husband Thomas (Tucker)Taylor and many, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and two bonus great grandbabies too. He is predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Kay, younger brother Dennis and first wife Susan whom he lost in 1977. He was unquestionably built to be a family man. He supported both his wives (whom he loved beyond space and time) through cancer battles - one successfully and one not so much so. He raised three daughters and watered a lot of trees as he and Laura lived in (not so) peace and harmony in a one-bathroom home. He worked countless hours of overtime to pay for any and everything needed to make a family happy, healthy and loved. He had funny quips and special things he did with each grandchild from spirited debates about sports to not-so-secret trips to Stewarts. He loved his family so much. Even when he did not like them. DNA or not he loved kids and took some on "the ride" to set them right because he knew they needed some redirecting, and they were worth the time and the gas and love. In his youth he helped his father in the boat shop and was a rogue agent in school but by gosh was he so smart and so well read and loved a great debate! He went to Vietnam for 2 1/2 tours and even tried to elope with his first wife before getting caught and having a small, sweet family filled ceremony. And no Dawn didn't arrive til four years later so to quote him, "Don't even go there!" Speaking of great debates, he met his match when he squabbled with Laura at GE some years later and after their first date to the see E.T. in the theater he knew she was out of this world and the one! They married sometime later and shortly thereafter Kayla arrived, too. Carrie and Rob were the easiest labor he never had and he loved all four kids and their moms like he had written the book on what a dad, husband, mentor, brother, friend and man should be. Lloyd graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1965. Was in the Navy from 1965 til 1971. Worked at GE 30+ years. He was a proud member of the American Legion and the Eagles. He gave selflessly. He loved unconditionally. He was tough as nails and soft as a pat of melted butter like a grizzly bear covered in velvet. Even in the end he never ever quit. We can only all wish to live the life he had and be half the human he was and will forever be. When you see a beautiful sunrise over Bomoseen or hear the thunder from above know he is in both saying hello and just keep going because you can't get anywhere if you just sit still. He will be missed but he will never be gone...not really. Raise up for the standing ovation he would be embarrassed by but so earned and deserved. In this life to be truly happy is to be loved and to give love. Be like Lloyd. Live like Skeeter. Love like Papa Bear. There will be a celebration of life on August 13th at the Castleton Legion from 1P-4P.
