Lois A. Golden NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Lois A. Golden, 78, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. She was born Feb. 25, 1941, the daughter of Russell and Lillian Baldwin. She graduated in 1959 from Springfield High School. On Aug. 26, 1960, she married Wayne E. Golden in Springfield. Mrs. Golden was a secretary for Central Vermont Public Service for several years, and later was a clerk at North Springfield Post Office for many years. She was a member of Women of the Moose Chapter #1085. She enjoyed monthly lunches with classmates, shopping trips to Burlington, and was an avid Red Sox fan. Survivors include her daughters, Lori Johnson and Teri Sharpe; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Golden was predeceased by her husband July 29, 2013; and two brothers, Bruce and Russell “Tiny” Baldwin. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, where a calling hour begins at 1 p.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Malcolm Fowler, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Ascutney Hospital Hospice Unit, 289 County Road, Windsor, VT 05089.
