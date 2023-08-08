Lois A. Jacubetz RUTLAND — Lois Ann Jacubetz passed away August 4, 2023, after a short illness. Lois was born July 12, 1948, in Passaic, New Jersey. She attended Holy Trinity, R.C. school in Passaic later moving to Mahwah New Jersey, where she attended and graduated from Mahwah H.S. She moved to Rutland, Vermont in the 1990’s. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and then with its closing became a member of Christ the King. In both parishes she was an active member. She was in the choir, was a cantor, and a member of the parish councils. She loved singing and performing and was a member of Marble Valley Players and The Brandon Town Players. She was an avid reader, loved sewing and quilting, antiquing with her sister. Most of all, she loved vacationing in Maine. Lois was predeceased by her parents Charles and Sylvia (Mancini) Jacubetz and most recently by her brother Carl Jacubetz. She is survived by her sister Charlotte and her brother-in-law William Gillam, Jr. of Rutland. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 11 from 5pm to 7pm at Clifford Funeral Home 2 Washington St, Rutland. A funeral mass will be said on Saturday August 12 at 1pm at Christ the King Church on South Main Street, Rutland, Vt. Burial to follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery on Stratton Road, Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the renovation fund at Christ the King Parish, 66 South Main Street, Rutland, Vt.
