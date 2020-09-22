Lois Anne Weisse BRANDON — Lois Anne Weisse, age 83, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Lois was born in White Plains, New York, on May 4, 1937. The daughter of Kenneth and Edna (Hunton) Terwilliger. She moved with her family to Plymouth in 1938. Lois grew up in Plymouth where she received her early education and attended Black River High School in Ludlow, class of 1955. She moved to Rutland in 1960. She had worked at Beverly Manor Nursing Home for more than 25 years. She married Dr. Guenter “Bud” Weisse and made her home in North Clarendon. Dr. Weisse predeceased her in 1994. In 1995, she moved to Brandon to be closer to her daughter. She drove for others to their appointments, and enjoyed going on bus trips. She belonged to Brandon Senior Citizens and was an avid reader. She was a member and past vice president of Brandon American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary Unit #55. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Bishop, and son, Wendall Bishop; and one sister, Tammy Dee Ryan. Six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive her. She was also predeceased by a brother, Lloyd Terwilliger. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lifebridge Christian Church. Rev. Roger Foster, pastor, will officiate. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place in Plymouth Notch Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon American Legion, P.O. Box 25, Brandon, VT; or to Brandon Senior Citizens, 1591 Forest Dale Road, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
