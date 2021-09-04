Lois C. Potter HARTFORD, N.Y. — Lois C. Potter, 91, passed away on Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 2, 1930, in Belmont, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Thelma (Davenport) Chadburn. Lois graduated from Rutland High School in 1947. She was employed for a time after graduation as a secretary, but eventually left to join her father on the family dairy farm. On Nov. 17, 1972, she married Charles Potter in Mt. Holly, Vermont. Side by side, they ran their own dairy farm in Hartford, New York. Lois remained an active farmer until 2013. Lois loved her cats, her flower gardens, and working with Charlie. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many. In addition to her parents, Lois is predeceased by her brothers; Alson Chadburn and Harold Chadburn. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Charles Potter, her children; Tom Moulton (Karen), Scott Moulton, and Linda Moulton, her grandchildren; Janielle Lane, Anna Bienia (Kyle), Emilia Holcomb, and Samantha Moulton, her great-grandson Oliver, and her three great-granddaughters, Olivia, Gracelynn, and Charlotte, as well as her sisters; Marion Josselyn (Richard), and Joyce Lind. Friends may call from 11-12:30 pm on Wednesday Sep. 8, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 12:30 pm following the calling hours with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding of the Lakeville Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, New York. A reception for friends and family following the burial will take place at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department, Route 40, Hartford. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.