Lois J. Benvenuti RUTLAND — Lois Jean Benvenuti, 94, died Jan. 26, 2021, surrounded by family, at home. She was born Aug. 22, 1926, in North Adams, Massachusetts, the daughter of Giacomo Annibale “Jack” Benvenuti and Nellie Maria Crosina. She attended Massachusetts School of Art in Boston, then joined the war effort as an airplane mechanic in Presque Isle, Maine, and later, graduated from North Adams State Teachers College. She was employed at Sprague Electric in North Adams and, in Millbrook, New York, worked for Dutchess County to establish the Special Education Program. She enjoyed traveling. Survivors include her sons, Nicholas Adams of Berlin, New York, Fredrick Adams of Rutland, Vermont; two grandsons, a great-granddaughter; and her sister, Roberta Daitchman of Syracuse, New York. She was predeceased by her first husband, John N. Adams, and second husband; her brother, John Benvenuti; and numerous cousins. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.