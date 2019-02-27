Lois M. Alexander LONDONDERRY — Lois M. Alexander, 80, of Londonderry, passed away Feb. 21, 2019, in Springfield. She was born June 11, 1938, in Ticonderoga, NY, the daughter of Lester and Joan Griswold. She graduated from Chester High School in 1956 and married Roger Alexander on May 10, 1957. Mrs. Alexander was employed by several local businesses throughout the years, most recently, the Bryant House in Weston. She enjoyed puzzles, knitting, sewing, working in the yard, fishing, visiting family and friends, motorcycle rides and, of course, her dog, Cheyanne. Survivors include two sons Alan Alexander, of Barre, and John Alexander, of Londonderry; one grandson, Justin Alexander, and one great-grandson, Jack Alexander; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Alexander; son, Edward; and all of her beloved siblings. At Lois’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Private burial will be held at a later date. In honor of Lois, please consider making a contribution to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148.
