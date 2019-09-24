Lois M. Chapman Burrington RUTLAND — Lois M. Chapman Burrington, 93, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 29, 1925, in Norfolk, New York, the daughter of Wilbur and Zilpha (Farmer) Matson. She married Bruce M. Chapman in 1944, he died in 1980. She married Van Burrington in 1983 and he died in 2007. Mrs. Burrington was employed for many years at the Rutland Hospital as a dietary supervisor. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading and volunteering at a St. Johnsbury nursing home for 21 years. Survivors include a son, Lee Chapman, of Rutland; three daughters Faye Favor, Marilyn Mudd, of Rutland, Joan Ayer, of Enterprise, Alabama; a brother, Gerald Matson, of Glens Falls, New York; her fiancé, John Young, of Boscawen, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a brother, Harold Matson. There are no public calling hours. The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Mendon Community Methodist Church, officiated by great-grandson the Rev. Chad Favor of Open Bible Baptist Church in Bath, Maine. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.