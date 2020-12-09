Lois M. Miner RUTLAND — Lois Mae Miner passed unexpectedly at RRMC on Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 71, with her children, Charles and Carla Frappier, and surviving brother, Richard, at her side. Lois was born in Rutland, the daughter of Richard Ellis Miner Sr. and Dorothy Lois Miner, on May 27, 1949. She graduated from Rutland High School. She was predeceased by her former spouse, Charles G. Frappier Sr. with whom she had three children. Lois enjoyed people above all else, crafting and sewing, silly hats, bright colors and playing board games with her family and grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She loved to tell a good story and walked her own path. Lois was also predeceased by her parents and one brother, Eugene Francis Miner. She is survived by her children, Christina Frappier of Seattle, Washington, Carla Frappier of Hardwick, Vermont, and Charles G. Frappier Jr. of Benson, Vermont; her grandchildren, Abigail Rosemae Frappier and Nathanial Charles Frappier of Benson, Vermont. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Miner Jr. and family, Richard H. Miner, Sandra M. Miner, Kelli A. Miner, Kerri L. Miner, Jaida L. Miner, Amy L. Miner, Michael S. Miner, of West Rutland, Vermont. Services will be provided by Aldous Funeral Home with a wake open to the public on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service and burial for close family will take place Friday at 10 a.m. Contributions to the Rutland Humane Society can be made in lieu of flowers.
