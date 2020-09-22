Loraine Alecia Franklin CANTON, Ga. — Loraine Alecia (Schoolmaster) Franklin, 86, of Canton, Georgia, died peacefully at her home, of natural causes, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. She was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on June 5, 1934, to Wesley and Olive (Randall) Schoolmaster. She was an extraordinary mother and grandmother to 13 children and 24 grandchildren. She will be remembered for dancing the night away with the love of her life, Mike, her great laugh, her phenomenal cooking (including her famous pecan rolls), her remarkable sewing/quilting/knitting skills, amazing green thumb and last, but not least, her patience raising 13 children. She was a sharp shooter, bird lover and a sandbagging euchre player. She supported her husband throughout his military career as they established 16 homesteads from Michigan to Panama. Adventures abounded and stories were collected at every post or deployment that are still retold amongst laughter in the family even today. She was truly the not-so-silent matriarch of the Franklin family and will be heartbreakingly missed by all who knew and loved her. Loraine was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, LTC Wallace H. “Mike” Franklin Jr.; and her daughter, Kirsten Bur Walker. She is survived by her children, Benje (Christy) Franklin of Wilmington, North Carolina, Kani MacKenzie of Ann Arbor, Michigan, J. Aaron (Dori) Franklin of Sandusky, Ohio, Alecia (Robert) Wing of Mettawa, Illinois, Charmian (Wesley) Pate of Wilsonville, Alabama, Wallace (Pamela) Franklin III of Bloomington Hills, Michigan, Wesley Franklin of Wheaton, Illinois, Frances (Scott) Betzoldt of Dexter, Michigan, Leari Franklin of Canton, Georgia, Kobbe (Marcia) Franklin of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Mica (Trent) McMillan of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Kyman (Stephanie) Franklin of Cumming, Georgia; and her beloved pets. Friends may call at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service is planned for Thursday at 11 in the Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland,
