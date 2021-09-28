Loretta Corey RUTLAND — Loretta Corey, 65, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, died in her sleep on Sept. 22, 2021, from lung cancer, at her home in Conway, South Carolina. She was born on May 3, 1956, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, the daughter of Louis and Elfriede (Koschitzky) Choquette. Loretta went to Rutland High School and worked for many years as a seamstress at Vermont Contract Furnishings until she left Vermont 21 years ago to live in South Carolina. She was predeceased the following Choquettes, mother Elfriede (1999), father Louis (2015), as well as sister Cecilia (1947), brother Anthony (1968), and close sister Julia Sherman (1990). Survivors include her son, Tom Corey, of North Carolina, and his three children (Savannah, TJ and Seth); and daughter Joy Bruno, of Florida, and her two children (Matthew, Colby, and great-granddaughter Collette); partner of 11 years, Gary Fromme, of South Carolina. Siblings from Vermont include sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Michael Redington, brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Kristina Choquette, and sister and brother-in-law, Roxanna and Michael Fucile; as well as a brother, Louis Choquette, who lives in California. Loretta had several nieces and nephews, but she was especially fond of her niece, Crystal Furnari, of Tennessee. Loretta loved sewing and made beautiful quilts for her family and friends. Loretta had many pets throughout her life that she became the best of friends with. She especially enjoyed going to beach for the peace and tranquility of feeding the birds. No services will be done at this time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you hug your dogs and cats and support your local Humane Society.
