Loretta M. Wade RUTLAND – Loretta May Wade, 51, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Nov. 2, 1969, in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of Alfred R. and Margaret (Ash) Wade. She grew up in the Brandon area and went to Middlebury High School. She had been employed at several nursing homes. She enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and doing puzzles. Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Tougas of Las Vegas; and two sons, Barry Curavoo of Rutland and Eric Wade of West Rutland; a long-time partner, Nathan Andrew Hobbs; four sisters, Ida Peck, Barbara Wade, Dorothy Mangan and Donna Wade; two brothers, Richard Wade and Edward Traverse; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father, as well as sister, Joyce Wade. There will be a celebration of life planned by the family at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.