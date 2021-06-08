Lori Hickey PROCTOR — Lori Manning Hickey of Proctor passed away the morning of June 4, 2021, at her home, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on May 12, 1961, to Richard and Joan (LaCoe) Manning. Lori is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Brian Hickey; as well as their two daughters, Erica Dobler and her husband, Brian, and Mackenzie Hickey and her boyfriend, Nick Hallowell; three beloved grandsons, Tommy, Joey and Danny; her mother, Joan Manning; sisters, Sandi Manning, Cathy Persons and Nancy Manning; and her brother, Rick Manning. She was predeceased by her father, Dick Manning. In addition to her family, Lori was loved deeply by many, ranging from lifetime friends to newer relationships that already felt decades old. As those who knew her reflect back on time spent together, the memories will be filled with laughter and smiles. She loved to knit and will be frequently remembered as loved ones pull on pairs of her handmade socks. In her retirement, she enjoyed trips to Alaska, Ireland and the Outer Banks, spending her days with friends and family but most importantly, being “Grammy” to her cherished grandsons. Lori impacted countless lives throughout her 30-year career as the program director of the Godnick Adult Center where she cared for others with a wonderful spunk and sense of humor. Her door was always open, as were her ears. She built a community based on compassion, acceptance and family, a space for friends and family to gather, for those suffering through loss to lean on, and a place for people to laugh and enjoy activities together. Her loss will be felt widely by all who knew her; however, her influence will live on. A funeral will be held Wednesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. A private burial will immediately follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(1) entry
Sending my love, prayers and deepest condolences to Lori’s wonderful, beloved family and friends. She was a cherished friend whose smile, laugh and zest for life will be in my heart forever. May the years she shared with all who loved her bring us to a place of peace in the days ahead. Even now, I can hear her laugh and see her bright smile. I am sure she has been welcomed into heaven to share her light with others. Love, Nan Hart
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.