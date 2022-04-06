Lori Keith PITTSFORD — Lori Keith, 61, of Pittsford, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born in Rutland on March 9, 1961, the daughter of Cyle and Marion (Lincoln) Brown. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1979. Lori married Terence Keith on March 9, 1993. She was a lady who liked to be on the go. She enjoyed taking care of the elderly and in general, doing anything she could for others. Her work history illustrates her industrious nature. Her career path took her through being an operator for New England Telephone, working at Alpan Glove Factory, selling Avon, production work at the Vermont Juvenile Furniture Factory, working with the Blanchard family at the Maple Museum, and forever working for the elderly which included house cleaning and shopping errands. She is survived by her husband, Terence, and stepson Matthew (Mamie), of Pittsford; her sister, Lynn Brown, nephew Pawz Brown and great-nephew Lincoln Brown, of Rutland; her sister, Luci Scinto and her children, Christopher and Allyson Scinto, of Essex Junction, and Abigail Scinto, of Kansas. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
