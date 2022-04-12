Lori Keith PITTSFORD — The funeral service for Lori Keith, 61, who died Sunday, April 3, 2022, was held Friday, April 8, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau officiated. Stu James was the organist. Eulogies were offered by Donna Goodhale and Mamie Keith. A reception followed in the parish hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
