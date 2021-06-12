Lori M. Hickey RUTLAND — The funeral service for Lori Manning Hickey, 60, who died June 4, 2021, was held Wednesday, June 9, at St. Dominic Church in Proctor. The Rev Richard Tinney was the celebrant. Concelebrants were St. Anselm College members, Abbot Mark Cooper and Fr. Stephen Lawson. Erica Dobler offered the eulogy. Olivia Boughton was the soloist, and Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Private burial took place in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
