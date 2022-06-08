Lori “Nana” Coons CLARENDON — Lori “Nana” Coons, 80, of Clarendon, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 8, 1941, the daughter of Francis and Anna (Klinovsky) Daly. After high school, she attended Moraine Valley Community College in Illinois. She enjoyed nice restaurants, ocean cruises and spending time with her grandchildren. Lori married Roger Coons on Feb. 2, 1990. She had a special talent which led her to become a foster grandparent, a role she filled for many years. Most recently, she had been a foster grandparent (known as "Nana") for the second grade at Clarendon Elementary School where she was loved by the students and appreciated by the staff. Lori is survived by her beloved husband, Roger; children, Carleen Messina, of New Hampshire, Robert Messina, of Illinois, and Christine McIntyre, of Florida; stepchildren, Roger Coons Jr., of Indiana, and Gregory Coons, of Arizona. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
