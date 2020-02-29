Lori R. Gardner AMBLER, Pa. — Lori R. Gardner, age 75, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Abington Hospice at Warminster, Pennsylvania. Born and raised in Rutland, Vermont, She was the daughter of the late James and Marie (nee Skiffington) Shorey. Lori was a supporter of the Pennsylvania Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers and photography. Lori was a marketing communications manager, employed by Unisys Corp. for 17 years before her retirement in 2012. Ms. Gardner was a member of the Direct Marketing Association. Lori was the devoted mother of Michael J. Nitkowski of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Anita M. Behrman and husband Louis of Ambler, Pennsylvania. She was the loving grandmother of Kelley Lishon and great-grandmom of Bradley Yoder. Besides, Lori is survived by her sisters, Lorraine Austin, Sandra Trombley LaBounty, Beth Flood and Barbra Shorey; and her brothers, Ernie, Gene and Ken Shorey. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and Christopher Shorey. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 South Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002, followed by Lori’s memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Remembrances in her name to: Home At Last Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 1341, North Wales, PA 19454, www.homeatlastdogrescue.com, would be appreciated by the family. Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com.
