Lori R. Parks RUTLAND CITY — Lori Ruth Parks, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home in Rutland. Lori was born in Middlebury on Jan. 24, 1958. She was the daughter of Robert and Joan (Cook) Parks. She grew up in Orwell. She had resided in Daytona Beach, Florida, from 1989 until returning to Vermont in 2015. She had been a resident of Rutland since returning home. She liked doing latch hook rugs and enjoyed her iced coffee and shopping. She loved flowers and animals. Lori touched so many lives with her humor, sass, tall tales and undeniably unique personality, leaving us all with many wonderful and happy memories. She is survived by two sisters, Julie Anne Lonergan, of Brandon, and Tracie Lynn Hauck, of Rutland; and two brothers, Robert J. Parks, of Orwell, and James C. Parks, of Leicester. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Ronald J. Parks and Stephen L. Parks; and a niece, Brenna Parks. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Royce Street Group Home, c/o Rutland Mental Health Services, 7 Court Square, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
