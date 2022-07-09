Loring G. Hill SUGAR HILL, GA - Loring Grant Hill, 94, of Sugar Hill, GA and formerly Rutland, VT, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. He was born April 6, 1928 in Pennsauken, NJ, the son of George and Myrtle Hill. He graduated from Temple University where he received a Bachelors degree. On May 4, 1951, he married Esther Pennington in Camden, NJ. She died April 18, 2007. Serving during the Korean Conflict he was a US Army veteran, enlisting on Nov. 13, 1950 and honorably discharged on Sept. 21, 1956. An insurance agent, he worked for Horace Mann. An avid Red Sox fan, he enjoyed fishing, travelling and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hill of Sugar Hill, GA; daughter, Brenda Zankowski, of Rutland; son, Brian E. Hill, of Rutland, VT; and four grandchildren. He was loved by his family and will be dearly missed. Those who wish, may send condolence cards to his granson, Jeff Hill, 226 Stratton Rd., Rutland, VT 05701. A private graveside service will be held at a later in the VT Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. VT. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.