Lorna M. Kimberly RUTLAND — Lorna Marie Kimberly, 98, of Rutland and former resident of Leesburg, Florida, died Friday morning, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. Lorna was born on Sept. 20, 1923, in Salisbury, Vermont, the daughter of Vernon E. and Clara (Holmquist) Gee. Lorna was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her love for her family ran deep and she was known to many of her grandchildren as Big Mama. Lorna also had a great love for her dogs and horses. Lorna in survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Dennis) Dotterweich, of Waseca, Minnesota; sister, Mary Bruce, of Milton, Florida; brother, Asa Gee, of Lady Lake, Florida; son-in-law, Glen FitzGerald, of North Clarendon, Vermont; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her husband, Walter C. Kimberly, on July 17, 1999; her daughter, Barbara FitzGerald, on Jan. 14, 2021, and son, Gerald R. Towne; brothers, Vance and Robert Gee, and sister, Betty Smith. A graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford at a later date. Arrangements are with the Bernard Funeral Home in Pittsford, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to JW.org
