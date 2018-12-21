Lorna Z. Whitehorne RUTLAND - Lorna Z. Whitehorne, 98, of Rutland, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Misty Heather Morn in Hydeville. She was born in Newark, NJ, June 25, 1920, the daughter of Homer and Edith (Chapman) Zink. Lorna was educated in schools in New Jersey and graduated from Douglas College for Women. She was employed as a teacher and was the librarian at Brandon Training School until it closed. Surviving are three daughters Pamela Whitehorne (Jack), of Cincinnati, OH, and Port Charlotte, FL, Stephanie Whitehorne (Don Lajoie) and Jacaline Whitehorne, of Pittsford; three sons Gregory Whitehorne (Donna), of Pittsford, Christopher Whitehorne (Janna), of Wendell, NC, and Jonathan Whitehorne, of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, a sister and a grandson, John A. Whitehorne, in 1998. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the love, care and support that Lorna received from the entire staff while a resident at Misty Heather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorna’s memory to Misty Heather Morn, P.O. Box 176, Hydeville, VT 05750. A memorial will be held in June at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
