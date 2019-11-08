Lorraine C. Gardiner STONEHAM, Mass. — Lorraine C. (Stigbert) Gardiner, of Stoneham, died Nov. 4, 2019, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gardiner. Devoted mother of Dr. Matthew Gardiner and wife Dr. Mary Beth Cunnane. Cherished grandmother of Nathaniel, Sophia and Luke. Dear sister of Richard Stigbert and late wife Diana. Loving daughter of the late Einar Stigbert and Agnes (Lind) Stigbert. Lorraine dedicated her life to teaching, music and the stewardship of churches led by her late husband, the Rev. Robert W. Gardiner. A funeral service celebrating Lorraine’s eternal life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. in the First Congregational Church in Winchester, 21 Church St., Winchester. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Lorraine’s memory to UNICEF USA, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com.
