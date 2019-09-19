Lorraine D. Bassett SPRINGFIELD — Lorraine D. Bassett, 90, formerly of Springfield, Vermont, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home in Acton, Massachusetts with her family by her side. She was born on April 17, 1929 in Jeffersonville, Vermont, the daughter of Timothy and Irene (Rooney) Dufresne. On November 11, 1947 she married Henry A. Bassett. He predeceased her on April 24, 2013. Henry and Lorraine moved to Springfield in 1951. Survivors include three daughters, Patty and her husband Bill O’Neill, Peggy and her husband Dennis Roux, Nan Bassett and her partner Leane Gill; one son, Bill and his wife Laurie Bassett; one grandchild, three great grandchildren, a niece and grand-nephew. She was predeceased by her parents Timothy and Irene, her husband Henry of 66 years, infant daughter Marylou, grandson Matthew, nephew Glenn Kelly Dufresne, four brothers and one sister. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Dimensions, 333 Wyman St., Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451 or to Acton Nursing Service, 30 Sudbury Road Rear, Acton, MA 01720. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
